India

Chhattisgarh: Intelligence agencies flagged threat letter by Naxals weeks ago

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 27, 2023, 01:14 pm 3 min read

As per the news outlet The Indian Express, Maoists in Chhattisgarh issued a letter last month threatening to attack security forces as retaliation for the ongoing anti-Naxal operations. Central intelligence services allegedly informed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police that Naxals were plotting improvised explosive device (IED) ambushes/strikes against military personnel in Bijapur, Sukma, and Dantewada districts.

Why does this story matter?

This major claim comes just a day after ten jawans and one civilian were killed in an IED blast carried out by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada.

As per the Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P, the blast took place near the Aranpur Police Station area while a team of the police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning from an anti-Naxal operation.

Details on Maoists' threat letter

In the letter, the Maoists reportedly stated that security forces were causing problems for the locals and also mentioned Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah's March 25 state visit, during which he participated in the 84th CRPF Day. It also claimed that in the past months, security forces made numerous attempts to capture Maoist leader Hidma but failed.

Sources give insight into information from intelligence agencies

"The intelligence agencies also conveyed that senior Maoist leaders of the Central Committee and Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) were noticed recently preparing their strategy for the Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) 2023 and also conducting meetings in Bijapur district with the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) cadres," stated a source. "The Maoists had instructed them to conduct recce of SFs movement," it added.

Maoist IED blast killed 11 people in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Earlier on Wednesday, an IED blast killed at least ten security personnel and their civilian driver in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. Reportedly, the IED was planted by local Maoists. According to the news agency PTI, the blast reportedly took place between 1:00pm and 1:30pm on the Aranpur road, nearly 450 kilometers from the state capital of Raipur.

PM Modi's reaction to Dantewada blast

Right after the Naxal attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the incident and paid tribute to those killed in the blast. "Strongly condemn the attack on the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada. I pay my tributes to the brave personnel we lost in the attack," Modi tweeted. "Their sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved families," he added.

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel held high-level meet after attack

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel chaired high-level talks in Raipur to review the situation in Dantewada. During the meeting, Baghel reportedly went over numerous aspects linked to Wednesday's attack on DRG personnel. Director General of Police Ashok Juneja, Inspector General (Intelligence) Ajay Yadav, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, and Secretary to CM Ankit Anand, among others, were also present at the meeting.