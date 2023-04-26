India

Chhattisgarh: 10 cops, driver killed in Maoist IED blast

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 26, 2023, 03:38 pm 1 min read

In a shocking incident, 11 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel, including a driver, were killed in an Improvised Explosives Devices (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday, reported ANI. According to reports, the IED was allegedly planted by Maoists. Speaking to reporters, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in last stage. Naxals won't be spared."

Baghel's statement on the blast