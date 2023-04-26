India

FIR against JW Marriott for holding woman hostage over bill

FIR against JW Marriott for holding woman hostage over bill

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 26, 2023, 03:04 pm 2 min read

The hotel said all accusations were baseless

A 55-year-old woman, a legal advisor for a business organization, has complained against the staff of the JW Marriott Hotel in New Delhi's Aerocity for allegedly harassing her and holding her hostage for hours, reported PTI. The incident allegedly occurred when she criticized the hotel's poor service and sought time to settle the bill. However, the hotel said all accusations were baseless.

Dispute arose over hotel bill

According to the woman's complaint, her organization held an event at the hotel on December 26, 2022, and booked 94 rooms and halls. The firm even paid Rs. 55 lakh in advance. The event concluded on December 31, following which the organization complained of poor service and food quality. The complainant also stated that another amount of Rs. 25 lakh was paid that day.

Woman was allegedly held hostage until police came

The complaint further stated that the firm told the hotel it would pay the remaining sum on January 1, 2023, after checking all the bills. However, the hotel denied the request and allegedly held her hostage. The woman said she dialed 1091, a helpline number of the Delhi Police, following which a police officer came and the staff let go of her.

JW Marriott denied all allegations

The woman told PTI that the First Information Report (FIR) wasn't filed until April 11 even though the incident occurred on December 31. The police said the delay happened as they had to clarify some points with the complainant before registering an FIR. Meanwhile, a spokesperson of JW Marriott refuted the allegations, saying the hotel was cooperating with the relevant authorities in the investigation.