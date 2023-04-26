India

Consider leaving marriage equality to Parliament: Centre to SC

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 26, 2023, 03:00 pm 1 min read

The Central government on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to consider leaving the decision over marriage equality concerning the LGBTQ+ community to Parliament. Appearing for the Centre on the fifth day of the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said marriage is a socio-legal institution and its recognition is necessarily a matter of legislative policy. He earlier said the matter is beyond the judiciary's scope.

Why does this story matter?

The SC is hearing a batch of petitions seeking marriage equality for the LGBTQ+ community while the Centre argues against the SC deciding on the matter.

In a historic step in 2018, the SC decriminalized consensual gay sex, recognizing the liberty of homosexual adults.

In a subsequent move for social acceptance and dignity, the LGBTQ+ community is seeking the right to a legal marriage.