Gujarat High Court denies interim protection to Rahul Gandhi

May 02, 2023

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday denied interim protection to former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who sought a stay on his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case, reported ABP News. The court reserved its order and said the judgment would be pronounced after summer vacation, probably in June. Notably, Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail and is currently out on bail.

On April 20, a sessions court in Surat dismissed Gandhi's plea seeking suspension of his conviction. The Congress leader was convicted by a Magistrate Court in Surat on March 23 for his "all thieves have Modi surname" remark, which he made during an election rally in Karnataka in 2019. He was then disqualified from the Lok Sabha and asked to vacate his official residence.