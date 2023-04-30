India

Protesting wrestlers belong to Deepender Hooda's akhada: Brij Bhushan

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 30, 2023, 07:38 pm 3 min read

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleged on Sunday the grapplers demanding action against him over sexual misconduct allegations hailed from Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda's akhada or wrestling academy. The Bharatiya Janata Party MP claimed the protest against him at Delhi's Jantar Mantar is fuelled by politicians, and 90% of wrestlers and their families have faith in the WFI.

Why does this story matter?

The Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh on Friday after being pulled up by the Supreme Court.

Seven women wrestlers, reportedly including a minor, lodged sexual harassment complaints against Singh on April 21, but the police didn't register any FIR until a week later.

Singh has been the WFI chief for 12 years, and the ruling BJP is accused of shielding its lawmaker.

Can't get justice at Jantar Mantar: Singh

Singh said that justice isn't delivered at Jantar Mantar, and one needs to go to the police and the court for it. He added the protesters approached the police only after more than three months. He said he would accept whatever the court decision was. Notably, several politicians, farm leaders, and women's rights activists have supported the protesting wrestlers by visiting Jantar Mantar.

Akhilesh not supporting wrestlers because he knows truth: Singh

Singh claimed the agitation had been choreographed by opposition leaders. On this, reporters asked him why Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had stayed away from the issue. Singh said Yadav knew the truth, and they both had known each other since childhood. Moreover, he added that 80% of wrestlers in Uttar Pradesh associate with the SP's ideology and endearingly call him "Neta ji."

Wrestlers called off protest 3 months ago after assurance

Initially, the protest began on January 18 when star wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik called for the removal of Singh and unnamed coaches from the WFI, alleging sexual harassment. After the Centre's assurance of action and the formation of a probe committee, they called off the protest three days later. However, they resumed their protest after three months of inaction.

FIRs registered, now focus on practice: Yogeshwar Dutt

Meanwhile, former wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt said the protesting grapplers should have gone to cops three months ago. He said since FIRs have been registered, wrestlers should focus on their practice. He added the prime minister doesn't have the right to punish anybody, and it's the judiciary's job. Notably, Dutt is part of the seven-member Indian Olympic Association (IOA) committee formed to probe the issue.