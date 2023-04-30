India

Wrestlers v/s WFI chief: Delhi Police offers protection to complainants

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 30, 2023, 04:34 pm 2 min read

Protesting wrestlers on Sunday got more supporters while Delhi Police provided security to complainants

The Delhi Police has provided security to seven women wrestlers—who accused the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment—following the Supreme Court's directions, India Today reported. Meanwhile, more leaders have come out in support of the grapplers protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, including Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, businessman Robert Vadra.

Why does this story matter?

The development follows two first information reports (FIRs) against Singh, registered on Saturday after seven women wrestlers—reportedly including a minor—filed a complaint against Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

Prominent wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23, demanding Singh's arrest. However, there has been no major headway in that regard.

Delhi Police to record statements of complainants

According to The Times of India, the Delhi Police has provided security to the seven women wrestlers following the Supreme Court's orders. They earlier claimed the government's probe details about the accusers were leaked. The victims are also expected to record their statements before the police soon. Allegedly, Singh had sexually exploited women wrestlers not only in India but also abroad during international events.

Vadra, Bhim Army chief extend support to wrestlers

On Sunday, more people joined the wrestlers' protest and expressed solidarity with them at Jantar Mantar. While Bhim Army chief Azad reached the spot on Sunday to support the wrestlers' demands, Vadra also expressed solidarity with them. Notably, on Saturday, Vadra Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met the grapplers and demanded action against the WFI chief.

'Focus on sport': Probe committee member Yogeshwar Dutt to wrestlers

Separately, Olympic medalist and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, a member of the said probe committee, said grapplers now should focus on their sport as the FIR has been lodged against the WFI chief, per ANI. "Police will take action only when you report it to them. They won't do it if one sits at home. Wrestlers should have done it three months back," he said.

