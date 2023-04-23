India

Wrestlers complain against WFI chief, no FIR yet; resume protest

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 23, 2023, 07:30 pm 2 min read

Wrestlers resumed their protest demanding WFI president's arrest on Sunday

Seven women wrestlers lodged a complaint in Delhi against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment, reported The Indian Express on Sunday. Though the complaint was filed on Friday, the Delhi Police is yet to register a case. Following the delay, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice demanding an FIR against Singh.

This is a very serious matter: DCW

In a notice to the Delhi Police, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, "The accused person has indulged in the crime of sexual harassment against [wrestlers] during his tenure." "This is a very serious matter," she said, asking for a copy of the FIR in the matter, reasons for the alleged delay, action against the accused, and if protection has been provided to the complainants.

Check out DCW's notice to Delhi Police

Protests resumed at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

Reportedly, the seven complainants, including a minor, submitted their complaint at Delhi's Connaught Place Police Station. Meanwhile, on Sunday, top wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat resumed protests at Jantar Mantar, demanding Singh's arrest. Phogat told ANI, "It's been three months, and we haven't got justice. That's why we are protesting again... We are grateful that DCW is supporting us."

'Going through mental torture,' say wrestlers during protest

Protests called off in January after government's assurance

Notably, this isn't the first time the wrestlers are protesting against Singh. In January, the wrestlers protested near the Parliament and Jantar Mantar, demanding an inquiry into the allegations leveled against Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP. They called off the dharna following Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's assurance and formation of the Wrestling Oversight Committee to probe the matter.

Committee's report yet to be made public

The five-member committee, headed by boxer MC Mary Kom, was given a one-month deadline to complete its investigation. However, its findings have not been made public yet even though the report has been submitted, said reports. Earlier this month, Phogat told The Indian Express that the protesting wrestlers were planning to take the legal route as they had "lost faith in the committee."