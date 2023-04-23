India

'Those breaking law will face action': CM Mann post-Amritpal's arrest

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 23, 2023, 06:36 pm 3 min read

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's message after Amritpal Singh's arrest

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday reportedly vowed to take strict action against anyone who tries to disrupt peace and harmony in the country. Furthermore, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader warned that those breaking the law would not be spared. Mann's statements came hours after the Punjab Police arrested Khalistani sympathizer and Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh earlier on Sunday.

Why does this story matter?

Mann's remarks came after pro-Khalistani leader Singh was arrested in Punjab's Moga, ending the state police's crackdown to apprehend him, which was launched on March 18.

To note, Singh and his aides were charged under numerous criminal cases related to creating obstacles in public servants' lawful discharge of duty, spreading disharmony among groups, attempt to murder, and attack on police personnel, among others.

Anti-social elements attempting to disturb law, order: Mann on Singh

"Anti-social elements were attempting to disturb law and order...a crackdown was launched," Mann said in a video message. "I gave instructions to Punjab Police that the sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib should not be compromised. Amritpal Singh was arrested after 35 days." "If people disturb the peace...action will be taken. We don't indulge in vendetta politics. We didn't want any violence for the arrest."

Before surrendering, Singh addressed gathering at gurudwara

On Sunday morning, the chief of the Waris Punjab De outfit surrendered to the authorities. Also, Singh allegedly addressed a gathering at Rodewal Gurudwara in Moga's Rode village before giving himself up, and a video of the speech has now gone viral on social media. As per the police, the pro-Khalistani leader was apprehended from that very gurudwara.

Here's why Singh decided to surrender

Citing government sources, India Today reported Singh was under pressure to surrender as his wife—Kirandeep Kaur—came under the police radar. He feared cops would nab him and implicate Kaur for helping him escape. Fearing her arrest, too, Singh wanted Kaur to get out of the country first. Notably, Kaur was stopped at Amritsar's airport on Thursday when she was boarding a United Kingdom flight.

Singh to remain at Assam's Dibrugarh jail

As per ANI, the Khalistani separatist leader was taken to the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam after his arrest from Moga. It is worth noting that eight of his close associates, including Papalpreet Singh, are also being held in the high-security jail under the National Security Act (NSA) that grants detention of up to a year without any charge.

