Punjab: Before surrendering, Amritpal Singh addressed gathering at gurudwara

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 23, 2023, 10:58 am 2 min read

Amritpal Singh escaped the police's net on March 18

Self-styled radical preacher and Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh surrendered on Sunday morning, over a month after the Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown against him. Before giving up, however, Singh reportedly addressed a gathering at Rodewal Gurudwara in Moga's Rode village, a video of which has now gone viral on social media. He was arrested from this very gurudwara, according to the police.

Singh's speech at gurudwara before surrendering

Singh himself allegedly notified police about his presence

Speaking to ANI, Singh Sahib Giani Jasbir Singh Rode, a member of the gurudwara, said that Singh reached the spot last night. "He himself informed the police about his presence and that he will surrender this morning at 7:00am," he added. The fugitive preacher is now being sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail, where many of his aides are already lodged.

Singh had been on run since March 18

Reportedly, Rode is the native village of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a separatist Khalistani leader admired by Singh. Moreover, confirming the Waris Punjab De chief's arrest on Sunday, the police urged citizens to maintain peace and harmony and not share any fake news. Singh had been on the run since March 18, when he escaped the police's net by changing his appearance and switching vehicles.

Check out the Twitter post by Punjab Police