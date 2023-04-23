India

COVID-19: India logs 10,112 fresh cases, 29 deaths

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 23, 2023, 10:35 am 1 min read

India's active COVID-19 caseload stands at 67,806

India registered 10,112 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a 17% drop compared to Saturday's 12,193 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data released on Sunday morning. With this, the country's tally of coronavirus infections has now increased to 4,48,91,989. Meanwhile, with 29 new fatalities on Saturday, the death toll rose to 5,31,329.

Recovery rate stands at 98.66%

The official data also revealed that India's active caseload currently stands at 67,806. As of now, 4,42,92,854 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, and the recovery rate is currently at 98.66%. Additionally, over 220.6 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to the citizens in the country since the beginning of the nationwide inoculation campaign in January 2021.