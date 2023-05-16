Politics

New claims for Karnataka CM post amid Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar tussle

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 16, 2023, 05:20 pm 3 min read

New twist in Karnataka CM dilemma for Congress

The suspense over who will become the next Karnataka chief minister further intensified after different caste groups made fresh claims for the post on Tuesday. Previously, it was widely reported that two names, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar, were being considered for the chief ministerial post However, the new claims might give a fresh twist to the story.

Why does this story matter?

The Congress registered a landslide win in Karnataka and secured 135 seats in the state's 224-member Legislative Assembly.

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections only a year away, this victory is seen as a major moral boost for the party.

However, the Congress is now facing the tough task of selecting the new CM, which symbolizes its actual battle after the electoral victory.

Group highlights role of Lingayats in Karnataka polls

The All India Veershaiva Mahasabha, representing the highly influential Lingayat community, has bid for the CM's post, citing that as many as 34 of the newly elected Congress MLAs are Lingayats, reported NDTV. Reportedly, the swing of the Lingayat community vote, previously considered a strong support base of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been a significant factor behind the Congress's success in Karnataka.

All India Veershaiva Mahasabha sends letter to Kharge: Report

In its letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the Lingayat organization said that the party had fielded 46 candidates from the community, and 34 of them won, according to NDTV. Interestingly, All India Veershaiva Mahasabha President Shamanuru Shivashankarappa is also the state's oldest MLA at 91 years and has won from Davangere South this time.

Details on organization's letter to Congress chief

"We wish to bring to your kind notice that our community has played a major role in electing other smaller communities in other 50 constituencies," the Lingayat body's letter to Kharge reportedly stated. "This shows that the traditional voters of the BJP has shifted its loyalty to Congress party, thereby supporting the Congress party to win 134 constituencies in the state," it added.

Calls for Dalit CM in Karnataka

Meanwhile, another claim reportedly came in from the Dalit community. Loyalists of veteran Congress leader G Parameshwara organized a demonstration and demanded that the Dalit leader be picked by the party for the Karnataka CM's post. During a rally at the state's Tumkur, community leaders were seen waving placards that reportedly said, "A Dalit should be CM."

Rahul Gandhi at Congress's meet to pick next Karnataka CM

On the other hand, top Congress leadership, including Kharge and senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal, reportedly held talks over the decision regarding the next chief minister of Karnataka. Also, the Congress president is set to meet both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah later on Tuesday. It is also worth noting that both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah arrived in Delhi ahead of the party's final decision.