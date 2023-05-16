Politics

Rahul Gandhi to hold rally in US before Modi's visit

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 16, 2023, 04:50 pm 1 min read

Gandhi will reportedly arrive in the US on May 31

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit the United States (US) on May 31 for 10 days, ANI reported, quoting sources. He will also hold a massive rally of around 5,000 non-resident Indians (NRIs) at Madison Square Garden, New York, on June 4, the sources added. His trip is scheduled just days before PM Narendra Modi's official US visit on June 22.

Gandhi made headlines for remarks during UK visit

Reportedly, Gandhi will participate in panel discussions in Washington and California. The recently-disqualified 52-year-old Wayanad MP will also speak at Stanford University, California, and meet renowned politicians and entrepreneurs as well. Notably, Gandhi triggered a political row in March this year during his visit to the United Kingdom (UK), where he made critical remarks against the Centre and claimed, "Indian democracy was under attack."