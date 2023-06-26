India

Uttarakhand rains: 2 dead, CM Dhami cautions Char Dham yatris

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 26, 2023 | 11:02 am 2 min read

Orange alert issued in these Uttarakhand districts

At least two people have died in rain-related incidents as heavy downpours lashed numerous parts of Uttarakhand on Sunday amid the weather office's "orange alert" for multiple districts. State CM and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the disaster control room to review the situation and cautioned Char Dham pilgrims to proceed on their journey only after a weather update.

'Orange alert' issued for several Uttarakhand districts

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Meteorological Department has predicted an orange alert for the Champawat, Nainital, Bageshwar, Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Pauri, and Tehri districts of the state. The Rudraprayag district administration, on the other hand, has decided to postpone the Kedarnath Yatra until further notice to ensure the safety of the devotees amid ongoing heavy downpours in the area.

Dhami urges district officials, locals to be vigilant

The Uttarakhand CM has also instructed officials in these districts to be on high alert and make adequate arrangements for police, health personnel, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to meet any possible challenge. While urging people living near the streams and rivers to be extra vigilant, Dhami directed local officials to make necessary arrangements at night shelters so people are not inconvenienced.

Rainfall disrupts Gaurikund-Kedarnath route

Details on two confirmed deaths in Uttarakhand rains

One of the deceased was identified as Anil Bisht, a 50-year-old man. He died when his vehicle got trapped under the debris following a landslide in Rudraprayag. Two more vehicles were also damaged in the landslide. In a separate incident, a youth reportedly died while transplanting in a field near Purola's Kandyal, while three others sustained injuries. The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Abhishek.

Haridwar received maximum rainfall over past 24 hours: IMD

Due to the current onset of the monsoon, numerous parts of Uttarakhand have witnessed heavy rainfall over the past couple of days, which is set to continue. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Haridwar received 78.5mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Dehradun with 33.2mm, Tehri with 26.2mm, Pauri with 15.1mm and Pithoragarh 12.6mm.

Visuals from Haridwar

Flash flood-like situation also reported in Himachal

Similarly, a flash flood-like situation also took place in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. As per the news agency PTI, more than 200 people were stranded near the Baggi Bridge on Mandi Prashar Road. Numerous vehicles also got washed away in the flash flood in a rivulet in Mandi district's Janjehli.

