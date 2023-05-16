India

Monsoon 'slightly delayed,' may reach Kerala on June 4: IMD

May 16, 2023

Southwest monsoon reached Kerala on May 29 last year

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala would likely be around June 4. Notably, the southwest monsoon normally sets over the southern state on June 1 with a standard deviation of around seven days. Last year, the monsoon reached Kerala on May 29, two days before the predicted date.

Duststorms likely in Haryana, Delhi, UP, during next 3 days

Meanwhile, the weather department also said that duststorms and dust-raising winds are very likely in isolated pockets over Haryana and Delhi, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan over the next three days and over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha (a region in Maharashtra) in the coming two days. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is likely to hit northeast India during the next five days, it added.