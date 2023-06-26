India

WFI row: Fight to continue in court, say wrestlers

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 26, 2023 | 10:29 am 2 min read

The protesting wrestlers calling for action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment announced to move their fight from the streets to court

Wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment announced on Sunday that they would move their fight from the streets to court. The prominent wrestlers leading the protest tweeted an identical statement, saying that the Delhi Police filed the chargesheet in court and the battle will continue until they get justice.

Why does this story matter?

This comes after the protesters gave the government an ultimatum to complete the probe against Singh, an MP of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), by June 15. Notably, the government drew flak for the delay in the investigation and its handling of the protest. The international wrestling body—the United World Wrestling—had likewise asked the WFI to conduct elections within 45 days in May.

Hope government will fulfill its promise: Wrestlers

The ace wrestlers' statement added that, regarding the reforms pertaining to the WFI, the process for the polls for the federation's new executive committee has begun. The elections are scheduled for July 11, and the protesting wrestlers are hopeful that the government will fulfill its promise. However, Singh, who has been relieved of all administrative duties, has denied the allegations.

Ace wrestlers seek extra time to prepare for trials

Reportedly, the wrestlers were granted exemption after they urged the sports minister to conduct their trials for the upcoming Asian Games and World Championship after August 10. They cited the protest for their lack of practice and accused "enemies" of trying to break the wrestlers' unity. Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Satyawart Kadian, Sangeeta Phogat, and Jitender Kumar sought extra time for preparation.

Singh charged with sexual misconduct, stalking, criminal intimidation

The chargesheet filed against Singh, based on the complaint from six adult wrestlers, charges him with intent to outrage modesty, making sexual remarks, stalking, and criminal intimidation. It also reportedly contains statements from around 180 people. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police submitted a cancellation report in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against Singh, stating a lack of corroborative evidence.

