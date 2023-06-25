India

Pakistani gangster, linked to Dawood, trying to revive LTTE: Report

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 25, 2023 | 06:40 pm 2 min read

Gangster reportedly linked to Dawood trying to revive LTTE

Indian agencies have reportedly found a connection between Haji Salim, a gangster based out of Karachi in Pakistan, and the notorious underworld mafia gangster Dawood Ibrahim. As per the latest media reports, Haji is actively involved in efforts to allegedly revive the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) militant group in India and Sri Lanka.

ISI's alleged role in Pakistan's smuggling activities

Functioning as the mastermind behind a massive narcotics network spread across Pakistan and the Indian Ocean, Haji is reportedly often spotted at Dawood's residence in Karachi as they allegedly utilize each other's resources for smuggling. Citing anonymous official sources, the news outlet Hindustan Times reported that these activities also have the active support of the spy agency of Pakistan, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

India's NIA, NCB, DRI working together to dismantle criminal network

Meanwhile, in India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Directorate of Revenue and Intelligence (DRI) are reportedly working collaboratively to identify Indian associates of Haji and dismantle the entire criminal network linked to Dawood. Furthermore, it is also learned that Haji's main role in the entire operation involves the extensive smuggling of weapons and drugs.

Details on NCB, Navy's recent successful joint operation

As per the reports, the NCB and the Indian Navy last month seized nearly 2,500kg of high-purity methamphetamine worth approximately Rs. 12,000 crore in a joint operation by intercepting a "mother ship" in the Indian Ocean. Sources also revealed that these drugs were originally dispatched from the Makran coast in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, according to Hindustan Times.

Haji working with Lashkar-e-Taiba, ISI: Report

On April 30, Hindustan Times reported that Haji is linked to the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and the ISI and is responsible for supervising operations and smuggling illicit drugs to numerous destinations, including the Maldives, Sri Lanka, India, and some Middle Eastern nations, too. Moreover, Haji's cartel is also said to be operating several underground laboratories in Balochistan that manufacture heroin packets originating from Afghanistan.

Government provides additional funds to NCB, other agencies: Sources

Meanwhile, the Centre has reportedly provided the NCB and other agencies with additional funds to enhance the monitoring of Indian waters and to ensure that all the suspected containers are checked thoroughly at ports. According to officials close to the development, specific locations have also been identified by the NCB to install mobile vehicle scanners at international borders and inland areas.

