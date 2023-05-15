India

Have faith in law and order: Sports minister to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur urges protesting wrestlers to 'have faith in law and order'

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has urged the wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to have faith in law and order and end their agitation. Furthermore, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Sunday noted that the Supreme Court (SC) has intervened in the matter, and the Delhi Police was also recording statements.

Numerous wrestlers have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the WFI chief since April 23.

Seven female wrestlers—reportedly including a minor girl—leveled sexual harassment allegations against Singh, who is a BJP MP, on April 21. However, no FIR was filed by the Delhi Police until a week.

Numerous politicians, farmer leaders, and khap mahapanchayat members have extended their support to the wrestlers.

Committee formed, their concerns were heard: Thakur

Interacting with reporters in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, Thakur stated, "A committee was formed, and their (protesting wrestlers) concerns were also heard. An ad-hoc committee has been formed to start the day-to-day work of the Wrestling Federation by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)." His statements came a day after the ad-hoc committee to run the WFI temporarily was constituted on Saturday.

Thakur urges wrestlers to end protest

Furthermore, the Union minister urged the protesting grapplers to have faith in the country's law and order system. "The Supreme Court has given its judgment. The Delhi Police has also registered an FIR and is recording statements. The magistrate is also registering statements," Thakur said. "They must have faith in our law and order and end their protest," added the BJP leader.

Details on IOA's ad-hoc committee

On April 24, the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry announced that the IOA would form an ad-hoc committee to conduct elections for the Executive Committee of the WFI within 45 days of its establishment. Furthermore, the ministry also added that the committee would oversee the WFI's day-to-day activities, including athlete selection and registering players for international events.

Know how WFI will regain administrative powers

Even though the IOA-formed ad-hoc committee took full control of the WFI, the wrestling federation has not been disbanded but does not hold any of its executive power currently. However, the administrative powers will reportedly be given back to the WFI once the elections are done, and the newly elected officials take charge of the body.

Why wrestlers resumed their protest at Jantar Mantar

The protesting wrestlers returned to Jantar Mantar last month to continue their agitation, calling for action against Singh over sexual harassment allegations. Earlier, they called off their protest in January after assurances from the Centre and the formation of the Wrestling Oversight Committee (WOC). However, they resumed their demonstration after there had been no action against Singh and the committee's recommendations weren't made public.