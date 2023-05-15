India

Defamation case: Court summons Mallikarjun Kharge over Bajrang Dal remarks

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 15, 2023, 12:28 pm 1 min read

Mallikarjun Kharge summoned by a Punjab court for remarks against Bajrang Dal

A Sangrur court in Punjab on Monday reportedly summoned Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in a Rs. 100 crore defamation case filed against him. The case was filed by the founder of the Hindu Suraksha Parishad, Hitesh Bhardwaj, against Kharge for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the right-wing organization Bajrang Dal during the election campaign of the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly elections.

Congress pledged to ban Bajrang Dal in Karnataka manifesto

The Sangrur Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division), Ramandeep Kaur, summoned Kharge to appear on July 10. The petitioner Bhardwaj said the Congress compared the Bajrang Dal to anti-national organizations and even pledged to ban the organization in its Karnataka election manifesto. He approached the court to file a defamation suit against Kharge and demand compensation for the alleged damage caused by his statements.