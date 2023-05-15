India

Manipur: Nearly 6,000 people flee to Mizoram amid violence

Manipur: Nearly 6,000 people flee to Mizoram amid violence

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 15, 2023, 12:12 pm 2 min read

Over 5,800 people from Manipur fled to Mizoram after violent clashes

Almost 6,000 people have fled Manipur and have taken shelter in different districts of neighboring Mizoram amid the ongoing violent clashes between the Meiteis and tribals there, officials revealed on Sunday. As per reports, as many as 5,822 people belonging to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo community from Manipur are currently housed at temporary relief camps across six districts of Mizoram.

Why does this story matter?

Manipur has been experiencing widespread ethnic unrest since May 3, when clashes first erupted between the tribal communities and the Meiteis, the state's majority community demanding the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence triggered destruction across numerous districts and displaced thousands of people in the state.

The Meiteis reportedly constitute around 53% of Manipur's population, while about 40% of the population are tribals.

Details on number of people who fled Manipur

Reportedly, Mizoram's Aizawl district currently has the most number of displaced individuals from Manipur (2,021), followed by Kolasib and Saitual, providing shelter to 1,847 and 1,790 people. Meanwhile, according to the news agency PTI, Mizoram Lok Sabha member C Lalrosanga has backed the calls made by Manipur's tribal MLAs for a separate administration for tribals.

Manipur CM meets Shah in Delhi amid fresh violence

On the other hand, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and four members of his cabinet met senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday. Notably, Singh's meeting with Shah came just hours after fresh violence erupted in some parts of Manipur, where ethnic clashes over various issues have led to more than 70 deaths.

Resuming normalcy in Manipur is priority: BJP

According to the news outlet Hindustan Times, a BJP leader stated that the party's focus currently is on resuming normalcy in Manipur. "There is a section of leaders who want the chief minister to be changed, but he is a tall Meitei leader and someone who has a good administrative record. The high command will not take a knee-jerk reaction," said the BJP leader.

Details on how things escalated in Manipur

Violence erupted in the northeastern state after a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur against the ST status demands by Meiteis on May 3. As a result, a curfew was imposed, and the Manipur government also clamped down on the use of mobile phone services and the internet to prevent the spread of false information and panic.