Union Home Minister Amit Shah praises Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara'

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 12, 2023, 01:31 pm 1 min read

Amit Shah praises Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' at BJP rally

Rishab Shetty-directed Kantara was a major breakthrough film of 2022. Made on a Rs. 16cr budget, it emerged as a huge blockbuster and is still in the buzz. As it continues to receive praise and love from viewers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently lauded Kantara at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in Karnataka. The action-thriller film exudes the culture of coastal Karnataka.

Shah's take on film

Praising the film, Shah said, "I have just seen Kantara. After seeing Kantara, I came to know that this state is of such rich traditions. There are very few areas in the country where people make the country prosperous by farming despite the adverse situation." Kantara has been a rage since its release and is bankrolled by Hombale Films.

Anticipation regarding prequel

Directed and led by Shetty, Kantara revolves around Bhootha Kola, a ritual dance performance to worship local spirits or deities in coastal Karnataka. The cast also includes Sapthami Gowda and Achyuth Kumar, among others. Recently, the makers announced they were working on Kantara 2, a prequel to the original film. Fans are rooting for the film, which is tentatively slated to release in 2024.