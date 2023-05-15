India

AAP's Satyendar Jain moves SC seeking bail in PMLA case

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 15, 2023, 12:11 pm 1 min read

Jailed former Delhi cabinet minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Satyendar Jain moved the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the Delhi High Court order which rejected his bail plea in a money laundering case against him. The Delhi HC last month also dismissed the bail plea of Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, both co-accused in the case.

Why does this story matter?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Jain in May last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) accusing him of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Challenging a November order rejecting his bail plea, he submitted before a court in March that he had cooperated with the investigation and the ED hadn't been able to make a case against him.