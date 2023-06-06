Politics

Why Naga MLAs eager to meet Shah over Manipur violence

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 06, 2023, 01:37 pm 4 min read

Nearly ten Naga MLAs from Manipur are presently in New Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. Apart from these MLAs, civil society and activists from the Naga community have also gathered to meet Shah. But, why are they so eager to meet Shah amid fresh violence in Manipur, and what is the Centre's plan for reaching an agreement? Here we try to answer.

Why does this story matter?

Shah arrived in Manipur last week to resolve the conflict, but he was unable to meet with Manipuri Nagas.

The state has been in turmoil since May 3, when violence broke out between tribal communities and the Meiteis over the latter's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The delegation in Delhi seeks a solution for the entire region, and not just one community.

Who all called for meeting with Shah

Of the 10 MLAs, five are from the Naga People's Front (NPF). The group consists of two MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by N Biren Singh, and two from the Nationalist People's Party (NPP,) led by Conrad Sangma. Both NPF and NPP are allies of the BJP. Meanwhile, Naga intellectuals and social activists also converged in New Delhi to meet Shah.

Home minister fixed meeting with Naga MLAs and organizations

As of yet, there hasn't been any violence in Manipur involving the Naga community. However, when Shah visited the state earlier this month, the community representatives requested a meeting with him. On Monday, the delegation told The Indian Express that Shah had other obligations and couldn't meet them in Manipur but he had asked them to visit him on June 6.

Naga organizations demand solutions acceptable to all communities

According to the Naga MLAs, the central government's solution should benefit the entire region rather than just one community. They said that a solution for only one group is "meaningless" since it will not address anything. "Currently, this (Manipur violence) doesn't affect the Naga community, but we need to know how to cope with such a situation," a delegation member told TIE.

Apprehensions about potential settlement deal with Kuki community

The Naga community is reportedly apprehensive about a potential settlement deal with the Kuki community, which the Centre hinted at. They claimed that an agreement will affect the Naga tribes directly as the land that the Kukis dominate and claim as theirs "historically belonged to the Nagas". "A settlement that does not take this aspect into account would be difficult to accept," they said.

Kuki community advocating for 'separate administration'

According to reports, the Kuki-Zomi community has been advocating for a "separate administration" in the aftermath of the Manipur violence, which has so far killed around 98 people and displaced hundreds. A separate administration may enrage the Nagas because the two tribes have had a strained relationship since colonial times, and there have been ethnic clashes in the past over issues, including land claims.

Greater autonomy agreement may be against Meitei and Naga communities

The Centre is currently negotiating a peace treaty with the Kuki community to give it greater autonomy. The Kukis want the ten hill districts, which are dominated by Kuki-Zomi and Naga tribes, to be separated into two territorial councils. However, the Meitei and Naga communities are opposed to such a settlement because they fear it may result in the demarcation of administrative regions.

Know about Naga-Kuki rivalry

Kuki and Nagas have been feuding for decades. However, ethnic violence that culminated in the deaths of 115 Kukis by the Naga insurgent organization NSCN-IM in 1993 provoked new clashes between them. It was around this time that the Kuki-Zomi insurgency gained momentum. But in 2008, they signed a Suspension of Operation (SoO) deal with the Indian government, over a decade after the NSCN-IM.