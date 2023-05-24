Politics

Delhi ordinance row: Uddhav Thackeray assures support to Arvind Kejriwal

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 24, 2023

Uddhav Thackeray met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Mumbai and assured him of support in his battle against the BJP-led Centre's ordinance

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal in Mumbai on Wednesday and assured him of support in his battle against the Centre's ordinance to control Delhi's bureaucracy. Thackeray said instead of them, the Centre should be called the "opposition" since it is against democracy and the Constitution.

Why does this story matter?

Kejriwal is meeting opposition parties to drum up support against the Centre's ordinance, which seeks to establish absolute control over Delhi's administrative services.

Earlier, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of the AAP-led Delhi government, granting it power over the city's bureaucracy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Centre's ordinance seeks to put bureaucrats above the CM.

We have come together to save democracy: Thackeray

Addressing a joint press conference, Thackeray said, "We all have come together to save the country and democracy. I think we should not be called 'opposition' parties. In fact, they (BJP) should be called 'opposition' since they are against democracy and the Constitution." AAP leaders Atishi, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, accompanied Kejriwal as he met Thackeray.

Modi government will not return to power: Kejriwal

"Thackeray has promised us that they will support us in Parliament and if this Bill (ordinance) does not pass in Parliament, then in 2024, Modi government will not come back to power," Kejriwal said at a press conference. Referring to the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, Kejriwal accused the BJP of misusing central agencies to topple state governments.

AAP leaders met Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar earlier

Kejriwal claimed that the ordinance indicated that the BJP doesn't believe in the Supreme Court. On Tuesday, the AAP leaders visited Kolkata to meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who also assured them of support. The Congress also expressed solidarity with Delhi's AAP government on Tuesday, while Bihar CM Nitish Kumar met Kejriwal on Sunday and extended support in their fight against the Centre.