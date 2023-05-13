Politics

UP municipal election results: BJP leading in 16 mayoral seats

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 13, 2023, 12:27 pm 1 min read

The elections were held in two phases

The counting of votes for the urban local body (ULB) elections in Uttar Pradesh is underway. The results will decide the fate of candidates for 14,864 posts across 760 ULBs. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reportedly leading in 16 out of 17 mayoral seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is ahead in the remaining one, reported Financial Express (as of 12:15pm).

Moreover, the BJP is also leading in Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Palik Parishad elections. Notably, a total of 4.32 crore citizens voted to elect 1,420 members to municipal corporations, 5,327 members to Nagar Panchayats, and 7,177 members to Nagar Palikar Parishads. The elections were held in two phases, on May 4 and Thursday (May 11).

Exit polls predicted BJP as winner

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), the voter turnout was recorded at 52% in the first phase, while the second phase of elections saw a participation of around 50%. The civic body polls are the primary contest between the ruling BJP and Samajwadi Party (SP). An exit poll by News18 predicted that the BJP is set to win at least 10 municipal corporations.