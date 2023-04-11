India

Agra: Man takes deceased woman's thumb impressions; captured on camera

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 11, 2023, 08:45 pm 2 min read

The viral footage reportedly dates back to May 8, 2021

In a shocking incident, a man was caught on camera allegedly taking fingerprints of a deceased woman on a document that was stated to be her forged will in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. The 45-second video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. As per ETV, the viral footage dates back to May 8, 2021.

Twitter post showing the man taking the alleged thumbprint

Accused allegedly wanted to grab dead woman's property

Per reports, the maternal grandson of the woman, Jitendra Sharma, said the man seen in the video was his relative. He claimed the accused hatched a conspiracy to kill and grab her property. "The accused took her in a car on the pretext of admitting her to a hospital, but...she died. Therefore, he stopped the car and took her thumb impressions," he said.

Police did not take any action on the matter: Grandson

Furthermore, Sharma added that a complaint regarding the incident was lodged, but the police did not take any action. Meanwhile, the police said the matter was old and they did not know about the footage, reported ETV. "The complainant never contacted us regarding the matter," Station House Officer (SHO) Agra Sadar Police Station Neeraj Sharma added.