India

What did Amritpal's aide Papalpreet Singh tell the police

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 11, 2023, 08:02 pm 2 min read

Papalpreet Singh told the police that Amritpal Singh is currently located in Punjab

Papalpreet Singh, the aide of fugitive radical Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh, who was apprehended on Monday, told police that Singh is currently in Punjab. He claimed that they passed through Haryana and Delhi before returning to Punjab, and that they considered surrendering at one point. He further claimed that they got separated on March 28 during a police chase.

Why does this story matter?

The duo has been engaged in a cat-and-mouse game with the police since March 18 when a manhunt was launched to apprehend them.

Singh seeks to revive the separatist Khalistan movement led by Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the 1980s, which was crushed by the government.

They accuse the Indian government of committing historical injustices against Sikhs and Punjab.

No contact with Amritpal since separation: Papalpreet

In police custody, Papalpreet told the police that he has had no contact with the Waris Punjab De chief since they got separated. He said that he arranged all their hideouts using his contacts. Several images of the duo, while they were on the run, had also surfaced. Per reports, they escaped the police pursuit by traveling together and switching vehicles.

Papalpreet used his contacts for hideouts

Balbir Kaur in Punjab's Patiala, Baljit Kaur in Shahbad, and Kulwinder Kaur in Delhi reportedly sheltered the duo to keep them from the police. All three were Papalpreet's acquaintances and the duo was also in contact with Joga Singh, a Sikh preacher from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit. Baljit was arrested for harboring them on the intervening night of March 19 and 20.

Papalpreet to be taken to Dibrugarh jail

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police arrived at Amritsar airport on Tuesday with Papalpreet to transport him to Assam's Dibrugarh jail, where Singh's other supporters and kin are being held. While it was earlier reported that he was arrested in Hoshiarpur, subsequent reports stated that he was held under the National Security Act (NSA) in Kathu Nangal, near Amritsar, Punjab. Singh remains at large.