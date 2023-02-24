India

Punjab: Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh's supporters clash with police

Feb 24, 2023

Unrest in Punjab: Here's why Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh's supporters clashed with cops in Ajnala

Armed with guns, swords, and other sharp weapons, hundreds of supporters of the pro-Khalistani (sovereign state for Sikhs) leader Amritpal Singh clashed with Punjab Police personnel on Thursday in Amritsar's Ajnala, injuring a few. They reportedly camped there until the cops "assured" Singh and his supporters that his associate, Lovepreet Singh Tufan, who was detained on charges including kidnapping, would be released on Friday.

Why does this story matter?

This incident occurs just days after Singh responded to Home Minister Amit Shah's remark that Khalistani activities were being closely monitored.

"Khalistan movement cannot be stopped from flourishing," he had replied and summoned his supporters to Amritsar's Ajnala to protest Tufan's arrest in alleged theft and kidnapping case.

Singh returned from Dubai last year after the death of "Waris Punjab De" founder Deep Sidhu.

Singh's supporters storm police complex in Ajnala

The supporters of Singh reportedly broke a police barricade on Thursday as they clashed with the police officials near the Ajnala Police Station and stormed inside the police complex to show their "strength." Claiming that the FIR had been filed only with political intent, the pro-Khalistani leader called for the cancellation of the complaint and the release of Tufan.

Visuals of the clash between Singh's supporters and cops

#WATCH | Punjab: Supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh break through police barricades with swords and guns outside Ajnala PS in Amritsar



They've gathered outside the PS in order to protest against the arrest of his (Amritpal Singh) close aide Lovepreet Toofan. pic.twitter.com/yhE8XkwYOO — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

Police announce Lovepreet Singh Tufan's release

Speaking to reporters, Singh warned that if their demands were not met, the administration would be held accountable for whatever happened next. Hours later, the police agreed to the demands of the pro-Khalistani leader and supporters and announced that Lovepreet Singh Tufan would be discharged from the case, and legal steps would be carried out for his release.

Here's what police said on Tufan's release

"We will be discharging the person (Lovepreet) who we had arrested as, according to the evidence given by them (supporters), he was not present on the spot. Besides, a Special Investigating Team would probe the matter and take action. He will be discharged tomorrow," Senior Superintendent of Police (Amritsar rural) Satinder Singh was quoted as saying by news outlet The Hindu.

Video of Amritpal Singh speaking to media

Amritpal Singh gave 1 hour ultimatum to govt, says, "...FIR registered only with a political motive. If they don't cancel the FIR in one hour, the admin will be responsible for whatever happens next...They think we can't do anything, so this show of strength was necessary..." pic.twitter.com/bzRy0ggz7o — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) February 23, 2023

Know about FIR against Amritpal Singh & Co.

On February 17, Varinder Singh filed an FIR against six individuals and against twenty unidentified people for kidnapping and theft. The six named individuals booked in the FIR were Amritpal Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Pampalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh, Fauji Rounde Pind Wala, and Gurpreet Singh. A case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 148, 149, 323, 365, 379B, and 506.

Ajnala incident can have grave ramifications: Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Captain Amarinder Singh reacted to the Ajnala incident and said: "This is not only a complete collapse of the law and order situation in Punjab, it is more serious than that." "While the situation needs to be handled with care, at the same time, rule of law must prevail," Singh stated in a statement.

Concerns building over increasing pro-Khalistani elements in Punjab

In Punjab, the revival of the Khalistani movement might have lost support. However, recent incidents involving the Kahlistan connection in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, as well as the activeness of pro-Khalistan elements, including Singh, have raised concerns among those who remember the state's armed militant movement in the 1980s and 1990s.