India

After Chandigarh University, protests erupt in LPU over student's suicide

After Chandigarh University, protests erupt in LPU over student's suicide

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 21, 2022, 10:22 am 3 min read

A first-year B. Design student died by suicide on Tuesday afternoon due to some personal issues, the police said.

Days after massive student protests rocked Chandigarh University (CU), students at the Lovely Professional University (LPU), Jalandhar, were seen embroiled in protests over an alleged student suicide. Videos showed large crowds gathered on the campus grounds on Tuesday evening, raging against the varsity administration. However, the police clarified that the student died by suicide due to "personal issues." Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Protests erupted at CU in Mohali on Saturday following rumors that a first-year MBA student shot inappropriate videos of hostel mates and shared them with her boyfriend, who uploaded them online.

Students claimed inaction by the varsity authorities led to several victims committing suicide after the incident.

Now, another suicide case in LPU have added fuel to fire in the university circles across Punjab.

Jalandhar Protests rock private university in Jalandhar

According to reports, students at LPU, Jalandhar, organized a stir after the death of a first-year student by suicide on Tuesday. Protesters could be seen banging on the gates of the administration office, alleging that this is the second student suicide in 10 days. According to The Tribune, the students were protesting against the private university's administration being tight-lipped over the issue.

Twitter Post Outrage in LPU over student suicide

Jalandhar, Punjab | Students gathered in large numbers last night inside the Lovely Professional University campus to protest over the suicide of a first-year student



The initial probe has now unfurled the reasons, as mentioned in the suicide note, to be personal issues. https://t.co/Twjt5OqX4o pic.twitter.com/equATAIbPj — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

Police Suicide note found, reveals 'personal issues'

The B. Design student died by suicide on Tuesday afternoon due to "some personal issues, as has been suggested by the suicide note left by the deceased," Phagwara DSP told News18. "We received info at around 5:30 pm on September 20...We reached the spot and recovered a suicide note which cited personal reasons," Kapurthala Police told ANI, adding that further investigation is underway.

Twitter Post Watch: LPU students stage massive protests

After #chandigarhuniversity , massive protest by students in #lovelyprofessionaluniversity , Jalandhar.



Outrage broke after a university student commited suicide in college campus. Investigation is going on.#LPU #Jalandhar pic.twitter.com/ANIjSNI3pT — Sandeep Kumar (@sandeep_suga) September 20, 2022

Quote How did the varsity respond?

The administration released a statement on Tuesday night. Expressing grief over the incident, LPU said, "The initial investigation by the Police, and the contents of the suicide note point towards personal issues...The University is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation." The varsity also expressed condolences to the bereaved family, adding that they are mourning the student's loss.

Mohali Incident occurs days after CU row

After massive protests over the alleged leak of "objectionable" women's hostel videos, CU students ended their stir on Sunday night. They had protested for two days after alleged rumors of a fellow student leaking private videos of 60 female students triggered furore on the campus. The chaos also led to rumors of female students dying by suicide but was later dismissed by the police.