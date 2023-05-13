Politics

Jalandhar parliamentary bypoll results 2023: AAP set for big win

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 13, 2023, 11:42 am 2 min read

AAP is heading for a big win in Jalandhar parliamentary bypoll

Vote counting for the bypoll of Punjab's Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency is underway. In a four-cornered race, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has acquired a huge lead of over 41,000 votes. Besides the AAP, the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are competing for the seat. However, the AAP is reportedly certain to win and has already begun the celebrations.

Why does this story matter?

On Wednesday, voter turnout for the Jalandhar parliamentary bypoll was over 54%.

The seat became vacant after Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary died of a heart attack during his party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in January.

The AAP, the state's ruling party, the Congress, the BJP, and the SAD are competing for votes in the Dalit stronghold.

Congress trails behind AAP; BJP in 3rd place

The AAP's Sushil Kumar Rinku got a huge lead of over 41,000 votes in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat bypoll, as per early trends. The Congress's Karmjeet Kaur Chaudhary is running second in the race. On the other hand, Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal of the BJP and Dr. Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi of the SAD are way behind in third and fourth positions, respectively.

BJD, SP sets for win in assembly bypolls

Counting is also underway for the bypolls of the assembly constituencies of Chhanbey and Suar in Uttar Pradesh, Jharsuguda in Odisha, and Sohiong in Meghalaya. Early trends show Apna Dal (Sonelal) candidate Shafeek Ahmed Ansari leading in Suar. Samajwadi Party candidate Kirti Kol is leading in Chhanbey. ﻿Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and United Democratic Party candidates are leading in Jharsuguda and Sohiong, respectively.