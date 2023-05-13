Politics

'Bajrang Bali Ki Jai': Congress after taking lead in Karnataka

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 13, 2023, 12:49 pm 2 min read

Ruling BJP is trailing behind Congress in vote counting in Karnataka

While the vote counting for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections is still underway, celebrations have begun at the Congress offices across the country. The party has crossed the halfway mark, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trailing behind. Meanwhile, many Congress workers were seen taking a jibe at the BJP by dressing up as Lord Hanuman, chanting slogans of "Bajrang Bali Ki Jai."

Watch: Congress workers dressed as Lord Hanuman

Congress promised to ban Bajrang Dal in Karnataka manifesto

"Lord Bajrang Bali is with the Congress. He has levied a fine on the BJP," a Congress worker in a Hanuman costume told NDTV outside the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi. This comes after the Congress unfolded a massive political controversy with its Karnataka manifesto, which promised a ban on organizations that allegedly spread hatred, such as the Bajrang Dal.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visits Hanuman temple in Shimla

Ahead of the predicted Karnataka victory, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday visited Jakhu temple, an ancient Hanuman temple in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. In a video, she can be seen offering prayers to Lord Hanuman and performing aarti. Moreover, former Congress leader and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, "Even Bajrang Bali has given a thumbs down to Modi ji's campaign in Karnataka."

Video: Vadra offers prayers at Jakhu Hanuman temple

PM Modi criticized Congress over manifesto vows

Following the Congress's manifesto release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the party of deciding "to lock up" Bajrang Bali devotees and urged voters to chant "Jai Bajrang Bali" and punish those who "abuse culture." After facing harsh criticism and allegations of "insulting" Lord Hanuman, the Congress reportedly backtracked, saying there was no plan to ban Bajrang Dal.