House open for all: Delhi L-G on AAP's renovation allegation

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 01, 2023, 02:44 pm 2 min read

Delhi L-G VK Saxena hit back at AAP's allegation, saying that the Raj Niwas was open for all to come and examine the reality

Following the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) allegation that Delhi's Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena spent Rs. 15 crore on the renovation of his official residence, Saxena on Sunday said that the Raj Niwas was open for all to come and "examine the reality." He, however, refrained from commenting on the row surrounding the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence.

Why does this story matter?

The row over renovation has become the latest flashpoint in the political tug-of-war between the Delhi government and the L-G.

For a long time now, the AAP has accused the L-G of acting at the behest of the BJP-ruled Centre.

The AAP's allegation came after the BJP accused Kejriwal of violating the rules and spending Rs. 45 crore to rebuild the CM's residence.

Submit a report within 15 days: Saxena to chief secretary

Saxena said that hundreds of people visited his residence on Sunday to attend a program and they must have seen the renovation that has been done there. On Thursday, Saxena directed Delhi's chief secretary to immediately take all the documents related to the renovation of the CM's residence into protective custody, examine the records, and submit a report on it within 15 days.

AAP claims CM's residence was dilapidated, renovation was necessary

The AAP, on the other hand, rejected the BJP's allegations, claiming that the renovation, which cost Rs. 30 crore, was necessary due to the dilapidated state of the Civil Lines home. On Sunday, Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi also wrote to Saxena and said that his order to the chief secretary over the makeover of the CM's house was "unconstitutional" and "undemocratic."

Order outside L-G's jurisdiction: Atishi

Atishi said that Saxena was trying to exercise the power, which is "wholly outside the jurisdiction" of the L-G's office. She said as the PWD minister, she was compelled to write to him. In response, Saxena stated that he will not comment on the matter. Earlier, the AAP offered Saxena to exchange houses with Kejriwal after the BJP accused him of wasting taxpayers' money.