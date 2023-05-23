Politics

Kejriwal to meet Mamata Banerjee, seek support against Centre's ordinance

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 23, 2023, 03:45 pm 2 min read

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will meet his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday in Kolkata

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal is set to meet his West Bengal counterpart and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday in Kolkata. Kejriwal, who will be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, is likely to discuss and seek Banerjee's support against the ordinance promulgated by the Centre to seize control of the national capital's administrative services.

Why does this story matter?

The ongoing tug-of-war between the Delhi and Central government over power-sharing escalated earlier this month after the Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of the AAP government, reinstating the latter's control over Delhi's bureaucracy.

To allegedly bypass the SC verdict, last week the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre brought an ordinance to put bureaucrats above the CM, saying it will check the AAP's corruption.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar earlier met Kejriwal

After landing at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata in the afternoon, Kejriwal and Mann will meet the AAP's leaders from West Bengal. They will then visit the State Secretariat building Nabanna to have a closed-door meeting with Banerjee and leave Kolkata by evening. On Sunday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar met Kejriwal and extended support for the AAP's fight against the Centre.

Congress leaders extend support to Delhi government against ordinance

Meanwhile, Congress leaders from Delhi and Punjab, including Partap Singh Bajwa, Ajay Maken, and Sandeep Dikshit, met to discuss the ordinance. The party expressed solidarity with Delhi's AAP government despite the two being at loggerheads since Kejriwal unseated Congress's Sheila Dikshit in 2013.

Kejriwal to meet Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad pawar

Kejriwal is also expected to meet Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday. He is drumming up support from other opposition parties to retain legislative and executive powers over services. Notably, the Parliament has six months to ratify an ordinance after the Centre introduces a bill for its passage in both Houses.