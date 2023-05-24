Politics

Azam Khan not guilty in hate speech case: UP court

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 24, 2023, 02:49 pm 1 min read

Veteran Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was reportedly acquitted by an Uttar Pradesh (UP) court in a 2019 hate speech case. According to NDTV, the Rampur court also overturned a lower court verdict that had found the SP leader guilty of hate speech in 2022. Notably, Khan has a strong following in Rampur and other parts of western UP.

