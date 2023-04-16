India

Who killed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed: Everything we know about attackers

Atiq Ahmed's killers were jobless, addicted to drugs, say reports

Many fingers have been pointed at the Uttar Pradesh Police after jailed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead in police custody while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj on Saturday night. The state police have reportedly apprehended the three shooters of the Ahmed brothers from the spot and are now probing their criminal histories and backgrounds.

Why does this story matter?

The murder of the Ahmed brothers came just a couple of days after Atiq's son Asad Ahmed was shot dead in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) on Thursday near Jhansi.

To note, Atiq, Ashraf, and Asad, among others, were accused in the high-profile murder case of Umesh Pal, who was shot dead on February 24.

Details on accused shooters of Atiq, Ashraf

Identified by the state police as Sunny Singh, Arun Maurya, and Lovelesh Tewari, the three attackers reportedly posed as journalists and shot Atiq and Ashraf from point-blank range while they were talking to reporters in Prayagraj. As per reports, all three accused have a criminal history, and their families have claimed that they had nothing to do with them.

Accused Tewari was jailed before: Report

According to Tewari's father, Yagya Tewari, his son was jailed previously, too. As per the news outlet NDTV, he also revealed that his family had nothing to do with the incident, adding they were also unaware of Tewari's actions. The publication also reported that Tewari used to visit his home in Banda at times and was there nearly a week prior to the incident.

Haven't been on talking terms with him: Tewari's father

"We are not aware of the actions of Lovelesh nor do we have anything to do with this. He never lived here, and neither was he involved in our family affairs," Yagya told reporters. "We have not been on talking terms with him for years. There is already a case registered against him. He was jailed in that case," he added.

Singh has 14 cases against him

Another accused, Singh, reportedly has 14 cases registered against him and has been on the run after being declared a history-sheeter. Following his father's death years ago, he allegedly left his home after selling his share of the ancestral property. The accused has also not visited his family, including his mother and brother, for more than five years now.

Previous murder charges against accused Maurya

The third accused, Maurya, had also reportedly left his home as a kid. According to reports, his name surfaced in connection with the alleged murder of a police personnel on a train in 2010, too. Maurya allegedly told the cops during their interrogation that their goal was to become notorious criminals, which was why they killed Atiq and Ashraf.

UP CM Adityanath orders high-level probe

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for a high-level meeting late on Saturday, immediately after Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also ordered a thorough probe into the Ahmed brothers' murder. "Chief minister also gave instructions for the formation of a three-member judicial commission (judicial inquiry commission) in the matter," news outlet Mint quoted officials as saying.