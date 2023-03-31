Politics

Karnataka Assembly elections: AAP releases 2nd list of 60 candidates

Karnataka Assembly elections: AAP releases 2nd list of 60 candidates

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 31, 2023, 07:18 pm 1 min read

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party unveiled its manifesto on Wednesday

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its second list of candidates ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place on May 10. The list includes 60 names, and the party claims to have represented all sections of society. Earlier, the AAP had released the first list consisting of 80 candidates.

Twitter Post of the list

AAP released manifesto with 61 'guarantees'

On Wednesday, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party unveiled its manifesto, giving 61 "guarantees" under different heads if voted to power in Karnataka. The promises include 300 units of free electricity per month for domestic users, free city bus transport for students, 80% reservation to locals in jobs, better government schools than private schools, and 33% reservation to women in government jobs.