Reliance Jio introduces 5G services in all North-Eastern states

Jan 27, 2023

True 5G now covers 191 cities in India (Photo credit: Reliance Jio)

Reliance Jio has launched its 'True 5G' service across six states of India's North-Eastern region. Starting today, Jio users in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura can experience high-speed unlimited data with speeds up to 1Gbps for free if they get invited for Jio's Welcome Offer. Let's look at the list of cities covered by the leading telco.

Why does this story matter?

Reliance Jio is emerging as the dominant player in rolling out the fifth-generation mobile network.

The company now covers all the northeastern states of India, claiming that this extensive rollout demonstrates the brand's dedication to the growth of the NE circle.

The company intends to fully roll out 5G services in every town and taluka of the country by December 2023.

Which regions have received the 5G services?

According to Reliance Jio, 'True 5G' is now live in seven cities across all six states of India's North-Eastern circle. The cities to get Jio's next-generation mobile connectivity are Itanagar, Imphal, Shillong, Aizawl, as well as Agartala. Meanwhile, in Nagaland, the 5G services have been rolled out in two cities, Kohima and Dimapur. A broader rollout will happen in the coming months.

How to enjoy high-speed connectivity?

Reliance Jio has mentioned that users can experience 5G services on their existing 4G SIM cards. However, individuals need to ensure their smartphone is running the latest software. OEMs are pushing new updates to allow 5G support on capable devices. Once you have updated your phone's software, head to Settings > SIM card/mobile networks > Preferred network type > and enable 5G.

'True 5G' has reached 191 cities

"Jio True 5G has already reached 191 cities in less than 4 months of its beta launch. Our engineers are working tirelessly to ensure that every Indian can experience the transformational power and exponential benefits of True 5G technology," said a Jio spokesperson.

Jio is deploying standalone 5G in India

Jio is implementing standalone 5G (SA) in India, which is the latest version of 5G technology. This means Jio can offer a better 5G experience, low latency connectivity, widespread machine-to-machine communication, and more as it has zero dependencies on the 4G network. On the contrary, Bharti Airtel is relying on non-standalone (NSA) architecture, which uses a 5G radio signal over an existing 4G infrastructure.