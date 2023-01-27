Business

Sensex plunges 874 points, Nifty barely holds 17,600 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 27, 2023, 03:53 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 1.67% to close at 8,463 points

On Friday, the stock market remained deep in the red as the Sensex slipped 874.16 points, or 1.47%, to 59,330.9 points, while the Nifty dropped 287.6 points, or 1.63%, to 17,604.35 points. The midcap indices mirrored the broader market as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 141.1 points, or 1.67%, to 8,463 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Friday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Friday, NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY PHARMA, and NIFTY FMCG emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.01%, 0.54%, and 0.46%, respectively. Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, and Dr Reddy's Labs emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 6.34%, 6.07%, and 2.88%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and SBI emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 18.29%, 15.4%, and 4.9%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.1% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) climbed 0.1% to end at Rs. 81.52 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Friday. The gold futures prices tumbled 0.41% to Rs. 56,726, while the silver futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at Rs. 68,601. The crude oil futures surged by $2.01, or 2.51% to $82.15 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

The Asian markets on Friday ended in the green. The Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei climbed 0.75%, 0.54%, and 0.07% to settle at 3,264.81 points, 22,688.9 points, and 27,382.56 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ gained 1.76% to 11,512.41 points.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $22,961.33, a 0.14% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular cryptocurrency, is down 1.66% and is selling at $1,579.67. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.01% up), $305.28 (0.17% up), and $0.3793 (0.80% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.0858, down 0.43% from yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unaffected on Friday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.