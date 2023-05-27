India

Wrestlers' protest: Baba Ramdev demands Brij Bhushan's arrest

May 27, 2023

Ramdev was speaking at a Yog Shivir in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has supported India's top wrestlers who have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for over a month. He reportedly lashed out at Wrestlers Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, saying that he must be arrested. Notably, seven women grapplers, including a minor, have accused Singh of sexual harassment. However, he has denied all allegations against him.

Singh spews nonsense every day about mothers, sisters, daughters: Ramdev

Speaking at a three-day Yog Shivir in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, Ramdev reportedly said, "Such people should be immediately arrested and put behind bars; he spews nonsense every day about mothers, sisters, and daughters. This is an extremely condemnable evil act, a sin." "I can only give a statement. I cannot keep hold to close [him in jail]," he added.

I'm capable of answering all questions politically, says Ramdev

Ramdev further said whenever he gives a statement from a political viewpoint, the matter turns "slightly topsy turvy, and there is a thunderstorm." "I am capable of answering all questions politically. I am not intellectually bankrupt. I am not mentally or intellectually handicapped, I do have a vision for the country," the yoga guru stated.

Singh has POCSO case registered against him

Top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia, have been staging protests demanding Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Singh's arrest and his removal from the WFI chief post. The Delhi Police﻿ last month registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) against him, including one under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Although, no arrests have been made so far.