Delhi: KKR captain Nitish Rana's wife stalked, harassed; 2 arrested

Indian cricketer Nitish Rana's wife, Saachi Marwah, was allegedly stalked and harassed by two men in Delhi's Kirti Nagar, reported Deccan Herald. The police said Marwah was returning home after work when the two accused allegedly stalked her and hit her car. The culprits were riding a two-wheeler, and Marwah managed to capture them on her phone. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday.

Marwah accused Delhi Police of lack of assistance

According to reports, Marwah posted a video of the two men on her Instagram Stories and shared the incident with her followers. She also accused the Delhi Police of initially not registering a First Information Report (FIR) and telling her to "let it go" as she reached home safely. "Note the vehicle number next time," the police allegedly told her on the phone.

Both accused arrested in case: Police

After Marwah's post surfaced on social media, a case was lodged by the police and both accused were reportedly arrested on Saturday. She is an architectural designer by profession, as per her social media handle bio. Notably, Marwah is also the niece of Bollywood actor Govinda and the cousin of comedian Krushna Abhishek. Rana and Marwah got married on February 18, 2019.