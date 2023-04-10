India

Air India's Delhi-London flight reverts after passenger 'harms' crew: Reports

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 10, 2023, 12:02 pm 1 min read

Air India flight to London returns midway to Delhi after unruly passenger fights with flight crew

In yet another mid-air mishap, a Delhi-London Air India﻿ flight had to make a U-turn just moments after take-off due to an unruly passenger onboard. As per reports, the passenger allegedly fought with the onboard flight crew members. An official complaint has been filed against the accused flier with the Delhi Airport Police, reported the news outlet Business Today.

Details of mid-air fight between passenger and Air India crew

According to India Today, the accused flier reportedly turned violent and struck two cabin crew members. As a result, the flight with 255 passengers turned back to the national capital and landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) at approximately 9:40am. The passenger is currently at the Delhi Airport police station.