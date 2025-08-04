Suryakumar Yadav reaches NCA for rehab after hernia surgery

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has checked into the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He is undergoing rehabilitation and fitness assessments after his recent hernia surgery in Munich. The move comes as he prepares for the impending Asia Cup in the UAE scheduled between September 9 and 28. His rehabilitation process was one of the reasons why he was omitted from West Zone's Duleep Trophy squad, which Shardul Thakur will lead.

Recovery process Suryakumar's last appearance in IPL Suryakumar had publicly announced his hernia surgery in June this year, saying he was "on the road to recovery" after a successful operation. His last appearance on the field was during IPL 2025 when he played for Mumbai Indians. Despite his absence from the Duleep Trophy squad, officials from Mumbai Cricket Association are optimistic about Suryakumar's fitness ahead of Asia Cup.

Surgery Third surgery in three years Suryakumar traveled to the UK after his IPL stint. He met a consult a specialist for sports hernia surgery. This was his third surgery in three years, having previously undergone ankle surgery in 2023 and sports hernia surgery in 2024. After a two-week recovery period, SKY was supposed to rehabilitate at the BCCI Centre for Excellence in Bengaluru.

Season Stellar IPL 2025 season Suryakumar had stellar season for MI in IPL 2025. In 16 matches, he scored a whopping 717 runs at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91, including five half-centuries. He became the first player with 700 runs for MI in an IPL season, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record. Suryakumar scored 25+ runs in all 16 innings, the most such scores for a batter in a T20 tournament. He was later adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP).