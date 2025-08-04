Presenting highest 4th-innings partnerships against India in Tests

Centuries from Harry Brook and Joe Root have put England in a commanding position in the ongoing fifth and final Test match against India at The Oval. The duo added 195 runs for the fourth wicket in the fourth innings before Brook perished. This partnership powered England in their chase of the 374-run target set by India. On this note, let's look at the highest fourth-innings partnerships versus India in Test matches.

#1 269* - Bairstow & Root, 2022 England's highest successful run-chase in Tests came against India in 2022, having chased down a mammoth 378 at Edgbaston. Centurions Jonny Bairstow and Root powered England's seven-wicket win, having shared an unbeaten partnership of 269 runs for the fourth wicket. This remains the only 250-plus fourth-innings partnership versus India in Tests. While Root slammed a 173-ball 142*, Bairstow returned unbeaten on 114 off 145 balls.

#2 216 - Dias & Mendis,1985 Roy Dias and Duleep Mendis were the first batters to record a double-century partnership versus India in the fourth innings. The Sri Lankan duo added 216 runs for the fourth wicket in a run chase of 377 runs in the 1995 Kandy game. Notably, the hosts were reeling at 34/3 when the duo joined each other. While Roy made 106 off 216 balls, the then-skipper Mendis departed for 124 off 228 balls. This stand earned SL a draw.

#3 205 - De Villiers & du Plessis, 2013 South Africa narrowly fell short of a record-breaking fourth-innings run chase in the 2013 Johannesburg Test against India. Chasing 457, SA started well as their top-order batters placed them at 197/4. Then arrived AB de Villiers to join Faf du Plessis in the middle. The duo tormented Indian bowlers with a 205-run partnership. While de Villiers made 103 off 168 balls, du Plessis was run out for a 309-ball 134. Their efforts meant SA ended Day 5 at 450/7.