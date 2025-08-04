Tamannaah joins Shahid-Vishal Bhardwaj's gangster drama: Report
What's the story
In a significant casting development, actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in for filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming action-thriller, reported India Today. The untitled film, which also stars Shahid Kapoor, is currently in the final stages of production. A source told the outlet that Bhatia will play a pivotal role in this stylized crime narrative.
Film details
More about Bhardwaj's 'most commercial film yet'
A source close to the development told India Today, "This is Vishal Bhardwaj's most commercial film yet. It's mounted like a gangster drama with high emotional stakes." The insider added that Kapoor plays a character with "layered shades," and Bhatia's casting was a "strategic decision to bring a fresh dynamic to the story."
Character insight
Role requires someone who could exude strength: Source
The film also stars Triptii Dimri, with key supporting roles played by seasoned actors Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda. A second source said, "The role required someone who could exude strength without losing emotional vulnerability." "Tamannaah brought that balance from the first narration. It's not just a glamorous part—her character influences the plot at key turning points."
Release date
The movie aims for December release
The film is eyeing a theatrical release on December 5, 2025, clashing with Dhurandhar. This will be Kapoor and Bhardwaj's reunion after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon—each a cult favorite in its own right. Sources also hinted at an extensive promotional rollout closer to the release date. "The first poster is expected by late September or early October followed by a teaser."