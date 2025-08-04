Tamannaah joins Shahid-Vishal Bhardwaj's gangster drama: Report

In a significant casting development, actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in for filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj 's upcoming action-thriller, reported India Today. The untitled film, which also stars Shahid Kapoor , is currently in the final stages of production. A source told the outlet that Bhatia will play a pivotal role in this stylized crime narrative.

Film details More about Bhardwaj's 'most commercial film yet' A source close to the development told India Today, "This is Vishal Bhardwaj's most commercial film yet. It's mounted like a gangster drama with high emotional stakes." The insider added that Kapoor plays a character with "layered shades," and Bhatia's casting was a "strategic decision to bring a fresh dynamic to the story."

Character insight Role requires someone who could exude strength: Source The film also stars Triptii Dimri, with key supporting roles played by seasoned actors Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda. A second source said, "The role required someone who could exude strength without losing emotional vulnerability." "Tamannaah brought that balance from the first narration. It's not just a glamorous part—her character influences the plot at key turning points."