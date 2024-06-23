In brief Simplifying... In brief Actor Nana Patekar has denied allegations of sexual assault made by Tanushree Dutta during a film shoot in 2018, which sparked India's MeToo movement.

Despite the controversy, Patekar continues to work in the film industry, recently appearing in the Marathi comedy-drama Ole Aale and portraying a key role in The Vaccine War.

Dutta's case was dismissed due to lack of evidence, but she maintains her stance and continues to receive film offers.

Nana Patekar responds to harassment allegations

'Everything was a lie': Nana Patekar on Tanushree's assault allegations

What's the story Veteran Bollywood actor, Nana Patekar, recently responded to sexual harassment allegations made by actor and model Tanushree Dutta during the 2018 MeToo movement. Dutta had accused Patekar of inappropriate behavior during the shooting of a song for the 2008 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss. In an interview with The Lallantop, Patekar stated, "I knew that it was all a lie. That's why I didn't get angry. When everything was a lie, why should I be angry?"

Denial and perception

Patekar denied allegations, commented on social media role

Patekar firmly denied Dutta's allegations, which also implicated choreographer Ganesh Acharya and director Vivek Agnihotri. He stated, "Everyone knew the truth. What could I say at that time when nothing like this happened?" He also discussed the role of social media in shaping public perceptions about him, saying he neither reads nor pays attention to online comments about him. "We should know how right or wrong we are. That's the only important thing," he added.

Allegations

Here's what Dutta claimed

Dutta ignited the MeToo movement in India in 2018 by accusing Patekar. She specifically alleged that during the filming of a song, Patekar had attempted to sexually abuse her. Reflecting on the aftermath of her accusations, Dutta, in a 2022 interview, stated "People are interested in working with me, despite the image that these Bollywood mafias have portrayed as being difficult...I am getting offers for films...in fact, signed some also, but have noticed none they materialize."

Case dismissal

Legal proceedings and dismissal of Dutta's allegations

Following Dutta's accusations, an FIR was filed against Patekar. However, the case was dismissed within a year due to insufficient evidence and a lack of witnesses. In the interview, Patekar expressed his frustration over the allegations, stating, "Suddenly, someone says that you did this, you did that. What would I have answered to all these things? Should I have said that I didn't do this? I know the truth that I didn't do anything."

Career update

Patekar's recent professional endeavors amid controversy

Despite the controversy, Patekar continues to work in the film industry. He recently appeared in the Marathi comedy-drama Ole Aale, directed by Vipul Mehta. Additionally, he portrayed former ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) Director General Dr. Balram Bhargava in Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. However, despite its low ₹10cr budget, the film struggled at the box office due to stiff competition from other releases like Fukrey 3.