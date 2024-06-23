Brad Pitt headed for marriage with girlfriend Ines: Report
After over a year of dating, reports suggest Hollywood actor Brad Pitt may soon propose to his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. An insider told Life & Style, "Rumors are swirling Brad is planning to pop the question this summer; it could happen anytime." To recall, their romance sparked in November 2022, post-divorces—Brad's from Angelina Jolie in 2019 and de Ramon's from Paul Wesley in 2022—setting the stage for their blossoming relationship.
'He's so happy with Ines,' says insider
Pitt and De Ramon's relationship began during Pitt's highly publicized divorce from Jolie. The divorce involved a bitter dispute over their high-value French vineyard, referred to as the 'war of Rose.' Insiders claim that Pitt appreciates the tranquility he now experiences with De Ramon following his tumultuous relationship with Jolie. The source claimed, "Once Ines moved in with him last year, he knew he could have a future with her."
Pitt's strained relationships with his children
Reports suggest that Pitt's children—Maddox (22), Pax (20), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18), and twins Knox and Vivienne (15)—have distanced themselves from him amid ongoing legal battles with Jolie. Insiders allege that Pitt feels that Jolie has "gradually turned their kids against him." This follows Shiloh's legal name change petition after turning 18, and Vivienne being listed as 'Vivienne Jolie' in the Playbill for The Outsiders. Despite these strained relationships, it is reported that Pitt wants to have more children.
Pitt and de Ramon discuss starting a family: Report
The couple is reportedly discussing starting a family, with Pitt said to be "super excited about" the prospect. An insider revealed that they have been discussing having a baby frequently. To note, Pitt has a high-profile romantic history, with exes including former wives Jolie and Jennifer Aniston (2000-05), and former fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow. If he marries de Ramon, it would be his third marriage.
De Ramon's supportive role in Pitt's life
De Ramon, a jewelry executive, has been a significant source of comfort to Pitt during this challenging period. She is reportedly making efforts to mend Pitt's relationship with his children, despite insiders acknowledging that the children no longer wish to spend time with Pitt. An insider shared that De Ramon empathizes with the pain this situation causes and has been a pillar of support for him.