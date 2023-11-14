Brad Pitt calls Ines 'his girlfriend': Charting their romantic relationship

Charting Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's relationship

Celebrating a romantic year together, Brad Pitt, 59, and Ines de Ramon, 32, are reportedly "going strong," a source told PEOPLE. Marking Pitt's first significant romance since his separation from Angelina Jolie, the insider mentioned that the actor openly referred to de Ramon as "his girlfriend." The couple recently graced LACMA's Art+Film Gala together in Los Angeles. Here's a detailed account of their relationship timeline.

But first, know everything about de Ramon

The 32-year-old Swiss jewelry professional de Ramon is reportedly a member of Pitt's team. She is also the vice president of the jewelry brand Anita Ko. Pitt's girlfriend was previously married to the Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley. She parted ways with Wesley in May 2022 after three years of marriage. In February, the Daily Mail reported that de Ramon and Pitt bonded over their respective divorces.

First public outing in November 2022 sparked dating rumors

Pitt and de Ramon made their first public appearance together in November 2022 when they were seen backstage at a Bono concert in Los Angeles. At that time, several reports mentioned that they had been secretly dating for "a few months." In December, de Ramon attended the LA premiere party of Pitt's movie Babylon and celebrated his 59th birthday with him.

They spent the summer together in Europe

Over the summer, the couple spent quality time together in Europe, where de Ramon visited Pitt several times while he was shooting his Formula One film. In July, an insider close to de Ramon told PEOPLE that the couple was "doing great" and their relationship was still "going very strong." In September, the pair marked their first anniversary and the US Weekly revealed, "[Their] relationship is stronger than ever."

Jennifer Aniston to Jolie: Quick look at Pitt's dating history

Pitt has a high-profile romantic history, with exes including former wives Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, and former fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow. Notably, Pitt and Aniston were married from 2000 to 2005. Following their split, he went on to have a highly publicized relationship with Jolie, with whom he shares six children. Jolie announced a split from Pitt in 2016. Since then, Pitt has been linked to stars like Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski.