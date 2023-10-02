Mahira Khan takes plunge again; marries businessman Salim Karim

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has married for the second time! She reportedly tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim in a private ceremony on Sunday. Khan's manager, Anushay Talha Khan, shared snapshots of the wedding on her Instagram Stories, showcasing the couple exchanging vows and sharing emotional moments. Notably, Khan is known for her roles in Bol, Humsafar, and her Bollywood debut, Raees, opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Khan walked down aisle in pastel blue lehenga-choli

The wedding reportedly took place in a scenic location in Murree, Pakistan. Khan looked stunning in a powder blue lehenga-choli with a long veil, while her husband, Karim, donned a black sherwani and an icy blue turban. As she approached her groom, Karim was seen shedding tears of joy. The couple then met at the altar, where Karim lifted Khan's veil and gently kissed her forehead.

Take a look at a picture from the ceremony here!

Meet Khan's better half, CEO of Simpaisa

Karim is a businessman and the CEO of a Pakistani start-up company called Simpaisa. In addition to this, he is also a professional DJ. Per media reports, the couple first crossed paths at an event related to the television app Tapmad TV. Khan reportedly confirmed her relationship with Karim in 2020 on the web show Rewind with Samina Peerzada. While confirming her love for Karim, Khan also admitted to feeling "shy" about discussing it openly.

Khan previously married Ali Askari in 2007

Khan previously got married to her childhood sweetheart Ali Askari in 2007 at the age of 23. However, their marriage reportedly ended in 2015. In an interview, she once opened up about the difficult divorce and raising her son, Azlaan, as a single mother. She said, "I think that was a very painful and difficult time. I was so young at the time. I had a baby, I was scared."

Meanwhile, quick look at Khan's upcoming projects

On the other hand, Khan is set to appear alongside Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The show, an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel, is Netflix's first Pakistan-themed original. The series will also feature Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana, and Samina Ahmed.