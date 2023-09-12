SRK-Amitabh Bachchan collaborate in new ad; R Balki directs them

Entertainment

SRK-Amitabh Bachchan collaborate in new ad; R Balki directs them

Written by Aikantik Bag September 12, 2023 | 05:47 pm 1 min read

Amitabh Bachchan and SRK shine in Everest advertisement

Bollywood megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are one of the most iconic actors and they collaborated after a long time for a commercial recently. The duo starred in a quirky advertisement for Everest, a renowned spice brand. Directed by R Balki, this marks reportedly the first time the two actors have shared screen space in a commercial, generating excitement among fans.

Balki called it a 'once-in-a-lifetime project'

Balki expressed his joy at working with Bachchan and Khan on the Everest ad. In a statement, he said, "It was like shooting with two legendary kids. Never been this ecstatic shooting. I have never been sadder that it ended. They are just too cool and special together." He also thanked Everest for entrusting him with this "once-in-a-lifetime" project.

Bachchan's love for Khan

Bachchan shared his happiness at having the opportunity to work with Khan and said, "I've always believed in the power of simplicity, and this campaign encapsulates that essence perfectly. It was an enriching experience to work alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and together, we've celebrated the joy of home-cooked meals." Some clips from the campaign are out and going viral online.

Share this timeline