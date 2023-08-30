SRK graces 'Jawan' pre-release event with Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, Anirudh

Written by Aikantik Bag August 30, 2023 | 05:18 pm 1 min read

The pre-release event in Chennai is underway!

Finally! Every fan's prayers have been answered! Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has graced the pre-release event of Jawan and the grand scale of this event is proof that the makers are leaving no stone unturned for this upcoming actioner. Khan is eyeing to dominate the South Indian market and has chosen to promote the Atlee directorial in a funky way.

Fans are going crazy to catch a glimpse of Khan

The much-awaited event is taking place at Chennai's Sri Sairam Engineering College and the indoor stadium is already a full house, as seen in videos online. The iconic event is being attended by Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee, Khan, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander, among others. Fans have gone gaga and are showering love for the film on social media. The movie releases on September 7.

